公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 07:04 BJT

BRIEF-Ooma inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln

Dec 16 Ooma Inc :

* Ooma Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2hXYNGX Further company coverage:

