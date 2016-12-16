版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-Oneroof Energy reduces workforce

Dec 16 Oneroof Energy Group Inc :

* Oneroof energy reduces workforce

* Oneroof energy group inc - company has thus far been unable to secure significant additional financing necessary to continue its ordinary course sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐