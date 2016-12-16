版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 07:21 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar Financial Services files for 2 year floating rate MTN pricing supplement

Dec 16 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp :

* Caterpillar Financial Services Corp files for 2 year floating rate mtn pricing supplement

* Caterpillar Financial Services Corp - pricing supplement related to medium-term notes, series h, floating rate notes of up to $200 million Source text - bit.ly/2gTTbRU Further company coverage:

