BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises director sells 3.6 mln shares

Dec 16 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd :

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sells 3.6 million shares of co's common stock on Dec 14 at $84.02 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2htf2im Further company coverage:

