BRIEF-Southern California Gas asks customers to immediately reduce natural gas use

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 18 Southern California Gas Co:
* Southern California Gas Co-urges residential customers to immediately reduce their natural gas
* Southern California Gas Co-throughout southwestern u.s. & co service territory, there is potential for interstate pipeline supply disruptions
* SoCalGas issues "SoCalGas advisory"
* Southern California Gas Co-advisory asks customers to immediately reduce natural gas use to help lower risk of possible natural gas, electricity shortages
* Southern California Gas Co - SoCalGas is currently meeting system demands utilizing significant storage withdrawal
Southern California Gas Co - noncore customers are advised that they may be receiving a notice to curtail service
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.