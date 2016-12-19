版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Pritish Nandy Communications partners with Amazon Prime Video to develop originals

Dec 19 Pritish Nandy Communications :

* says partnered with Amazon Prime Video to develop one their first bunch of originals Source text (bit.ly/2h0PRD4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

