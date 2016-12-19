版本:
BRIEF-Lupin launches generic drug, Vfend, in U.S.

Dec 19 Lupin Ltd

* Lupin launches generic Vfend tablets and Vfend oral suspension in the U.S. Source text: bit.ly/2hPQA8s Further company coverage:

