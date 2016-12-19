版本:
BRIEF-BP, Kosmos Energy announce partnership in Mauritania and Senegal

Dec 19 BP Plc :

* BP agrees deal with Kosmos Energy

* Deal gives BP a leadership position in an emerging world-class, low-cost gas basin with advantaged access to global gas markets For full set of snaps click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

