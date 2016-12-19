版本:
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler, Waymo complete production of 100 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans

Dec 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv :

* Fiat Chrysler - vehicles will join Waymo's self-driving test fleet in early 2017

* Waymo and FCA announced today that production of 100 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans has been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

