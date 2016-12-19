版本:
BRIEF-BlackBerry says no plans to move any BBM infrastructure to Indonesia

Dec 19 BlackBerry Ltd :

* BlackBerry says "there are no plans to move any BBM infrastructure, including BBM servers located in Canada and U.S., to Indonesia" Source blck.by/2hKs4G3 Further company coverage:

