BRIEF-Kosmos Energy, BP announce partnership in Mauritania and Senegal

Dec 19 Kosmos Energy Ltd :

* Kosmos energy and BP announce partnership in Mauritania and Senegal

* Says under terms of agreement, Kosmos will receive fixed consideration of $916 million

* Kosmos Energy - Kosmos and bp have entered into exclusive exploration partnership covering potential new ventures opportunities in Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia

* Says has entered into a partnership with bp in Mauritania and Senegal

* Says will also receive a contingent bonus of up to $2 per barrel, for up to 1 billion barrels of liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: