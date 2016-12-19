版本:
BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals reaches agreement with German Federal Association Of Statutory Health Insurances for ORKAMBI

Dec 19 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Reached pricing and agreement for ORKAMBI with German Federal Association Of Statutory Health Insurances

* Says Vertex remains actively involved in reimbursement discussions in many other countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

