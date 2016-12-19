版本:
BRIEF-Versant Ventures announces milestone with Northern Biologics and Bluerock Therapeutics

Dec 19 Versant Ventures:

* Versant ventures announces milestone with recent Northern Biologics and Bluerock Therapeutics deals

* merger of Mosaic Biomedicals with Northern will advance first-in-class antibody into clinical trials in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

