BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals announces approval of LINZESS (linaclotide) in Japan for the treatment of adults with IBS-C

Dec 19 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals announces approval of LINZESS (linaclotide) in Japan for the treatment of adults with IBS-C

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says Astellas Pharma secured marketing approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for LINZESS in Japan

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says phase III trial of linaclotide in patients with chronic constipation ongoing in Japan, with top-line data expected in 2017

* Anticipates that astellas will launch drug in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: