版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals announces approval of LINZESS (linaclotide) in Japan for the treatment of adults with IBS-C

Dec 19 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals announces approval of LINZESS (linaclotide) in Japan for the treatment of adults with IBS-C

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says Astellas Pharma secured marketing approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for LINZESS in Japan

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says phase III trial of linaclotide in patients with chronic constipation ongoing in Japan, with top-line data expected in 2017

* Anticipates that astellas will launch drug in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐