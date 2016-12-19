BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals announces approval of LINZESS (linaclotide) in Japan for the treatment of adults with IBS-C

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals announces approval of LINZESS (linaclotide) in Japan for the treatment of adults with IBS-C
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says Astellas Pharma secured marketing approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for LINZESS in Japan
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says phase III trial of linaclotide in patients with chronic constipation ongoing in Japan, with top-line data expected in 2017
* Anticipates that astellas will launch drug in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.