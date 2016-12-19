版本:
2016年 12月 19日

BRIEF-Lannett says to launch Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution CII shortly

Dec 19 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett Company Inc - anticipate launching morphine sulfate oral solution CII shortly

* Lannett announces supplemental approval for morphine sulfate oral solution CII, 20 mg/ml Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

