BRIEF-Akers Biosciences signs 3-year agreement with GNYHA for Heparin PF4 rapid test

Dec 19 Akers Biosciences Inc

* Akers Biosciences signs 3-year agreement with Greater new York Hospital Association for Heparin PF4 rapid test

* Akers Biosciences - under terms of agreement, co's PIFA Heparin/PF4 Rapid Assay,PIFA PLUSS PF4 tests to be evaluated at 2 GNYHA member hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

