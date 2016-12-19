版本:
BRIEF-Spring Bank and Arbutus Biopharma announce preclinical collaboration in study of chronic hepatitis B

Dec 19 Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* Spring bank pharma - to collaborate preclinical studies in chronic hepatitis b involving co-administration of co's sb 9200, arbutus biopharma's ab-423

* Spring bank and arbutus biopharma announce preclinical collaboration in study of chronic hepatitis b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

