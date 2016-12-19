版本:
BRIEF-Editas Medicine says exclusively licensed intellectual property related to new CRISPR Technologies

Dec 19 Editas Medicine Inc

* Editas medicine inc - exclusively licensed intellectual property related to new crispr technologies

* Editas medicine - under terms co will make upfront cash payments of $6.25 million, issue promissory note totaling $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

