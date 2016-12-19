版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Antares Pharma says Teva Pharmaceutical concluded decentralized procedure registration process in Europe for teriparatide injection product

Dec 19 Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares pharma says teva pharmaceutical has concluded decentralized procedure registration process in europe for teriparatide injection product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

