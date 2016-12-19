版本:
BRIEF-Kairos Capital says entered LOI to acquire a lithium property portfolio in Chile

Dec 19 Kairos Capital Corp

* Kairos Capital Corp - entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a significant lithium property portfolio in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

