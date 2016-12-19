版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-New Six Flags hurricane harbor water park to be developed alongside first six flags-branded theme park in China

Dec 19 Six Flags Entertainment Corp -

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp says an agreement to build a new water park adjacent to first-ever six flags-branded theme park in Haiyan China

* Six Flags Zhejiang and Six Flags hurricane harbor water park are expected to open in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐