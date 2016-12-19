版本:
BRIEF-Novocure's optune approved in Japan for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma

Dec 19 Novocure Ltd

* Novocure Ltd says will prepare to submit an application for public reimbursement of optune for newly diagnosed supra-tentorial glioblastoma in Japan

* Novocure's optune (novottf-100a) approved in Japan for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

