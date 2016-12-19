版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-EDAP TMS announces publication of results comparing Ablatherm focal HIFU with robotic radical prostatectomy

Dec 19 Edap Tms Sa

* EDAP TMS SA - Announced publication of results comparing ablatherm focal HIFU with robotic radical prostatectomy

* "Matched pair analysis concluded that HIFU was comparable to robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy"

* EDAP TMS - Clinical outcomes from comparative study are "encouraging" as they confirm efficacy of HIFU focal in treatment of localized prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐