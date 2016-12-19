版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Talon, Kennecott Exploration agree to co-fund winter exploration program at Tamarack

Dec 19 Talon Metals Corp :

* Talon and Kennecott Exploration agree to co-fund a winter exploration program at Tamarack

* Talon Metals Corp says resource capital funds to provide Talon with an additional US$2 million

* Talon Metals - pursuant to earn-in amending agreement co, Kennecott Exploration to co-fund a program at Tamarack project in about amount of $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐