公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says first patient dosed with yeliva for multiple myeloma

Dec 19 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - first patient dosed in phase ib/ii study with yeliva for multiple myeloma

* Phase Ib study to evaluate yeliva is planned to be initiated in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

