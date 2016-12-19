版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma expects to launch 20 generic products annually in U.S.

Dec 19 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says Glenmark expects to file 2025 ANDAs and launch 20 generic products annually in the U.S. Source text: bit.ly/2hLg0qA Further company coverage:

