BRIEF-GSK announces start of phase III trails for asthma therapy

Dec 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* Phase III study start for closed triple in asthma

* GSK starts phase III study of once-daily closed triple combination therapy FF/UMEC/VI in patients with asthma

* Primary endpoint is change from baseline in trough forced expiratory volume in 1 second at 24 weeks of treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

