BRIEF-Granules India says FDA finds 7 observations in Granules Omnichem Facility

Dec 19 Granules India Ltd

* Says Granules Omnichem Facility completed first USFDA inspection with 7 observations

* Granules Omnichem Pvt Ltd will respond to the observations within the stipulated time period Source text: bit.ly/2i685k8 Further company coverage:

