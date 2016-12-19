版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Endra Life Sciences sees IPO to be priced btwn $5-$5.50/shr

Dec 19 Endra Life Sciences Inc

* Endra Life Sciences Inc - Sees IPO of 2.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5.00 and $5.50 per share

* Endra Life Sciences Inc - To issue warrants to purchase up to 1.0 million shares of co' s common stock - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2hLczOn) Further company coverage:

