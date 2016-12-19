版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Chevron enters deal with Wex Bank

Dec 19 Chevron Corp

* Chevron products co- signed a long-term agreement with WEX Bank to issue and operate Chevron- and Texaco-branded commercial fleet cards commencing in Jan 2018. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hZmbI4) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐