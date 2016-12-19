版本:
BRIEF-Keytruda approved in japan for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer

Dec 19 Merck & Co Inc -

* Keytruda (pembrolizumab) approved as first anti-pd-1 therapy in Japan for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc) whose tumors express high levels of PD-l1

* Keytruda also approved for second-line treatment of patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumors express PD-l1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

