公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce positive results from study of Volanesorsen

Dec 19 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Akcea and Ionis announce positive results from compass phase 3 study of Volanesorsen

* Akcea plans to have top-line data from pivotal approach study in patients with FCS in Q1 of 2017

* For primary endpoint of study, volanesorsen-treated patients achieved a statistically significant mean reduction in triglycerides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

