公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Shionogi and Purdue Pharma establish alliance for commercialization of naldemedine

Dec 19 Shionogi & Co Ltd -

* Shionogi and Purdue Pharma establish alliance for joint U.S. Commercialization of naldemedine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

