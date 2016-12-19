BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment receives notice from creditors holding a majority of claims under first lien bank debt

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Caesars Entertainment Corp -
* Received notice alleging there exist breaches of certain covenants, obligations set forth in second amended restructuring support, forbearance agreement
* Should bank RSA terminate, other creditors would have right to terminate their support of debtors' restructuring
* Caesars entertainment corporation received notice from creditors claiming to hold a majority of claims under first lien bank debt
* Notice alleges propco first lien credit deal documents materially inconsistent with bank RSA, "unacceptable" to majority creditors Source text: [bit.ly/2hi4AXW] Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.