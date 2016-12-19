BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment receives notice from creditors holding a majority of claims under first lien bank debt

Dec 19 Caesars Entertainment Corp -

* Received notice alleging there exist breaches of certain covenants, obligations set forth in second amended restructuring support, forbearance agreement

* Should bank RSA terminate, other creditors would have right to terminate their support of debtors' restructuring

* Caesars entertainment corporation received notice from creditors claiming to hold a majority of claims under first lien bank debt

* Notice alleges propco first lien credit deal documents materially inconsistent with bank RSA, "unacceptable" to majority creditors