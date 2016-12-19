BRIEF-Shanda plans to increase stake to up to 15 pct of Legg Mason's common stock

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Dec 19 Legg Mason Inc
* Shanda Group plans to increase stake to up to 15 percent of Legg Mason's common stock as part of long term strategic investment
* Agreement provides that Shanda Group will not acquire more than 15 percent of outstanding common stock during a three year period
* Legg Mason - Agreement for Shanda to invest at least $500 million in Legg Mason affiliate products and name up to 2 members of Legg Mason's board of directors
* Legg Mason - Deal includes commitment to appoint Tianqiao Chen, CEO of Shanda Group and Robert Chiu to Legg Mason's board by June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.