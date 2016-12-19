版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-ViaSat, Boeing complete preliminary design review for ViaSat-3 satellites

Dec 19 ViaSat Inc :

* ViaSat, Boeing complete preliminary design review for ViaSat-3 satellites

* First ViaSat-3 class satellite is expected to launch in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

