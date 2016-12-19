BRIEF-Unisys completes lump-sum cash-out offer under its U.S. pension plan

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Unisys Corp
* Participants will receive lump-sum payments valued at approximately $216 million from pension trust
* Company does not anticipate that this action will result in a settlement charge
* Unisys also expects this action to have minimal impact on plan funding levels
* Unisys completes lump-sum cash-out offer under its u.s. Pension plan for eligible former associates
* Approximately 5,800 former associates have accepted this offer, reducing number of participants in plan by about 8 percent
* Unisys expects lump-sum payments to be made by end of year.
* Because payments will be made by pension trust, they will not impact company's cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.