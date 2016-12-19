版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Praxair expands carbon dioxide, dry ice supply in the Northeastern U.S.

Dec 19 Praxair Inc :

* Has started up its carbon dioxide purification and liquefaction plant at Delaware City refining Co's facility in Delaware City, Delaware

* Is building a dry ice facility on site that will be capable of producing approximately 120 tons per day of product for region

* Dry ice facility is expected to be completed in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

