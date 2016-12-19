版本:
BRIEF-Mobileiron gets EU-US Privacy Shield Certification from U.S. Department of Commerce

Dec 19 Mobileiron Inc :

* Has received certification approval by us department of commerce to new EU-US privacy shield framework program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

