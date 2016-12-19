版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Properties increases regular quarterly dividend by 15.4 pct

Dec 19 Boston Properties Inc :

* Boston Properties increases regular quarterly dividend by 15.4%

* Boston Properties Inc - declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock

* Increases regular quarterly dividend by 15.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐