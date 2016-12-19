版本:
BRIEF-Geo Group announces contract for 780 beds at existing facility in Georgia

Dec 19 Geo Group Inc :

* The Geo Group announces contract for 780 beds at existing facility in Georgia

* Geo Group - center will house immigration detainees under a 5-year intergovernmental service agreement between charlton county, U.S. Immigration customs and enforcement

* Center is expected to begin intake during Q1 2017

* New contract with ice is expected to generate approximately $21 million in incremental annualized revenues for Geo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

