公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Trump announces intent to nominate Virtu Financial founder Vincent Viola to be sec. Of the army - CNBC

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Trump announces intent to nominate Virtu Financial founder and executive chairman Vincent Viola to be sec. Of the army - CNBC

