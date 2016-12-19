BRIEF-Exelon adopts industry-leading family leave benefits for parents and caregivers

Dec 19 Exelon Corp -

* Expanded leave policies that provide additional paid time off to eligible employees following birth or adoption of a child or when a family member is critically ill

* New benefits program will be effective on January 1, 2017.

* New policies include up to 16 weeks of paid leave after birth of a child, eight weeks following adoption

* New policies include two weeks to care for a critically ill family member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: