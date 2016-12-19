版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited reports 13.1 pct stake in Univar

Dec 19 Univar Inc

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited reports 13.1 percent stake in Univar Inc as of December 15 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2i0bNjk Further company coverage:

