2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 10.01 pct passive stake in Iamgold Corp

Dec 19 Iamgold Corp

* Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 10.01 percent passive stake in Iamgold Corp as of December 19 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2hLYIHf Further company coverage:

