BRIEF-U.S. FDA grants accelerated approval to new treatment for advanced ovarian cancer

Dec 19 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA grants accelerated approval to new treatment for advanced ovarian cancer

* U.S. FDA says also granted the Rubraca application breakthrough therapy designation and priority review status

* U.S. FDA says agency approved Rubraca under its accelerated approval program

* U.S. FDA says FDA also approved the FoundationFocus CDxBRCA companion diagnostic for use with Rubraca Further company coverage:

