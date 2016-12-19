版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 01:10 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says introducing group video chat in messenger

Dec 19 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook says group video chat is rolling out to Android and iOS devices, and the desktop version of messenger, worldwide

* Facebook says introducing group video chat in messenger Source text - bit.ly/2gU5gSk Further company coverage:

