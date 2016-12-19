版本:
BRIEF-Itochu, Hong Kong unit of Citic Group, to buy over 20% of operator of Butendiek wind farm - Nikkei

Dec 19 Nikkei:

* Itochu and Hong Kong unit of Citic Group, will acquire just over 20 percent of the operator of the Butendiek wind farm off the German coast - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2hRUs90) Further company coverage:

