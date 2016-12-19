版本:
BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America recalls four model year 2016 Avalon and eight model year 2017 Camry vehicles in US

Dec 19 Toyota Motor North America:

* Toyota Motor North America, Inc - Conducting a safety recall of four model year 2016 Toyota Avalon and eight model year 2017 Toyota Camry vehicles in U.S.

* Toyota Motor North America - During vehicle assembly, it is possible that incorrect fasteners were used to install front passenger knee airbag assembly Source text (toyota.us/2hME8a2) Further company coverage:

