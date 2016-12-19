版本:
BRIEF-Sabby Management reports 6.67 pct passive stake in RXI Pharmaceuticals

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Sabby Management LLC reports 6.67 pct passive stake in RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp as of Dec 16 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2h3inni) Further company coverage:

